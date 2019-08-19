Sight of this cart may be obscured from the street in a tiny Belmont pod, but the portions of vegan comfort food here may be visible from space. From vegan jalapeño poppers to the surprisingly legit "notzarella" sticks ($9) with a host of housemade sauces, including buffalo, barbecue, ranch, honey mustard and chipotle ranch for dipping, Fatsquatch is some kind of greasy heaven. $.