A series of unfortunate events that occurred during the renovation of what was once a grocery store may have given this spot its name, but you'd never guess at all those struggles now. From the same minds as the Old Gold and Paydirt, Tough Luck boasts a bar that mostly resembles a suburban irrigation barrier—you know, with large stones stacked inside a metal grate—but serves a pleasantly citified artisanal menu, with items like the stellar croque madame ($13).