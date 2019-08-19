You can't actually visit Umami Cafe without paying admission to the Portland Japanese Garden. But anyone with a hint of appreciation for Japanese teas shouldn't visit Portland without experiencing this modern teahouse-cum-architectural work of art. The green tea and sweet treat pairings (think a bottomless bowl of hoji-cha and doughy peach mochi) are the perfect snack, but one whiff of the savory fried rice and it'll require every ounce of restraint not to spend the day going through the entire menu.