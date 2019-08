At this 2-year-old brick-and-mortar within the West End's Union Way mini-mall, the winding lines of people waiting for a Technicolor mountain of finely shaved ice and fresh fruit juice are just now starting to mellow out. Every treat is shaved to order, there's no corn syrup in sight, and even if you opt for the whipped coconut cream, it's hard for something so refreshing and airy to trigger any dessert guilt. $.