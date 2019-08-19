Originators of the "Wild Feminist" tee donned by luminaries like Janelle Monae and Evan Rachel Wood, Wildfang is a progressive Portland-born designer making not only sharp-as-hell button-up shirts and trousers for womxn, but donating significantly to feminist organizations. The vaguely andro approach doesn't mean the boutique shies away from floral prints or other colorful designs, but everything here is a classic and tailored to improve anyone's closet.