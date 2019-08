At this cozy restaurant, the sushi is always fresh and delicious, but the sake menu—with over 90 choices—is above and beyond anything of its kind in the City of Roses or, for that matter, in most of the rest of the country. Flights evolve depending on season, but the Zilla 101 ($16) includes Chikurin Karoyaka "Lightness" Junmai Ginjo, Kasumi Tsuru Yamahai Tokubetsu Junmai, and Joto Nigori.