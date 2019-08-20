After opening as a music hall during the last days of vaudeville, the Aladdin slunk into the '80s as a porn house—its 14-year run of Deep Throat screenings remains a Guinness World Record. But over the past quarter century, it's served as a concert venue. The Aladdin has been one of the city's leading venues for boomer legend bands and a sparkling selection of folk-tinged favorites, plus children's concerts, podcast recordings and standup comedy.