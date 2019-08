Bertie Lou's Cafe claims to have served "Portland's best mediocre breakfast" since the Second World War. But the beloved greasy spoon's over-annotated menus arrive dripping with sarcasm. Don't dare tackle the precision-fluffed biscuits and garlic-enlivened sausage gravy ($7.75) by yourself; they blessedly arrive with Bertie Lou's ever-present pepper and onion-crisped home fries. $.