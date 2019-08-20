In a fir tree-bordered corner of Grant Park, fans of all ages can frolic alongside lifesize statues inspired by the timeless characters of Portland children's book author Beverly Cleary. Henry Huggins, Ribsy and Ramona are all rendered in bronze near the park's fountain—and just skipping distance from the Hollywood Library, where the Beverly Cleary Neighborhood Map pinpoints the actual locations that dot the pages of the author's beloved book series.