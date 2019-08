Once something of a junkyard for the Macadam Bay Club, this scenic, little-known riverview park nestled along the Willamette Greenway was acquired by the city in the 1980s and beautified over the years by a team of dedicated volunteers. Wildflower seeds from the Columbia River Gorge were planted to attract butterflies, and today, it's a prime bird-watching spot, too. Butterfly species include mourning cloaks and orange sulphurs.