In a perfect world, Oregon Coast-bound coldwater surfers swing by Cosube on their way west, grabbing a Coava latte at the coffee bar while renting a board and wetsuit. Upon the surfers' return to the city, they can fill up a growler to go when returning the boards. In reality, most people go to shop the selection of West Coast cool men and womens' apparel and swimsuits. You can't go wrong either way.