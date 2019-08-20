For a bar largely defined by chaotic, calcified décor—a tchotchke-strewn anti-aesthetic resembling an Americana exhibit post-mugging—change has finally come to the signal dive of Portland's inner eastside. You can still order a crap coffee and well vodka (the "Sam Henry") for under $5, but now infused liquors line the shelves. Evenings increasingly belong to younger-demographic board game nights and the Dig A Pony spillover getting breakfast at 1 am. This isn't, in other words, your father's My Father's Place, but it's hard to imagine he'd complain.