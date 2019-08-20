Don't expect to hear Elvis on the speakers or any cardboard cutouts of the King here. The vibe of this legitimately fun bar speaks more to the gaudy, ironic excess of Elvis as a symbol than the icon himself. The upstairs room is a frilly vision of baby blue and white, with shelves stacked with tchotchkes, and the downstairs bar is a dimly lit tavern with hidden tables (and LED-lit urinating Cupid fountains) in darker corners. Don't be afraid to wander the two levels—your tab will follow you.