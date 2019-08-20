This year's Finder, WW's annual guide to Portland, is on newsstands now.
The magazine is designed to help you discover your own private Portland—whether you are a local acting like a tourist or a tourist who wants to feel like a local.
It focuses on the people, places and interests that make the city unique, from geology-themed cafes and pole-dancing classes to queer-friendly, horror-themed nightclubs.
There are limited amounts of free copies—once they're gone, the magazine will be available for $10 at Powell's.
See the map below to find the Finder closest to you.
