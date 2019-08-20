Hey Love is a timeless tropical bar so lush and cozy it feels like a secret botanical garden even as sipping patrons spill into the adjacent hotel reception area and out to the sidewalk. Opened in the summer of 2018, Hey Love brought boozy slushies and plant-filled décor to the lobby of the new Jupiter Next Hotel and, with it, about a quarter of all Portland 20- to 30-somethings each weekend. Guests with or without a room key can find boozy slushies, super-fizzy highballs, and tiki-ish drinks 365 days a year at most hours of the day.