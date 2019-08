Taking its name from the Finnish word for sauna vapor, Löyly combines the minimalist ubiquity of Scandinavian bathing culture with the blistering stones of American spa service. As with it Southeast flagship (2713 SE 21st Ave.), admittance policy switches from women to mixed genders every other day, but only this far-larger locale boasts the silent pleasures of a chatter-free sauna alongside a "social" cedar steam room.