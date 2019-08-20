In the '50s and '60s, this neighborhood was home to the heart of the African American community, where its own Cotton Club drew every Portlander with an ounce of rhythm to North Vancouver Avenue. The Vanport Flood of 1948 had essentially relocated black Portland here. Now, a generation later, a different kind of flood is transforming the neighborhood's demographics, bringing with it third-wave cafes, overpriced real estate and punk venues. It's doubtful any bargoers will look as stylish as they did when North Williams went by "Black Broadway," but on the right night, with a good buzz, you can taste the embers of midcentury Portland's nightlife mecca.