Centered on diagonal Northeast Sandy Boulevard stretching from the industrial inner eastside out some 20 blocks to the border of Laurelhurst, Kerns isn't so much a cohesive, walkable district as it is geographically sequential. It's hard to label the particular vibe of this cannabis dispensary-heavy thoroughfare (nicknamed "The Green Mile" for its numerous offerings), but it's an undisputed fact that Northeast Sandy is home to an inordinate number of one-of-a-kind, tried-and-true, and beloved bars and entertainment venues as well as newly established favorites.