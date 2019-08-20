See pica.org/tba for schedule, locations and tickets. Sept. 5-15, 2019.
For 10 days every September, an eclectic lineup of truly intriguing artists takes over this city. Portland Institute for Contemporary Art's annual festival includes everyone from under-the-radar local talent to internationally recognized names, and the result is one of Portland's biggest, most exciting art events. Whether it's subversive drag art, an industrial music rave, or a new work by a renowned choreographer, just about anything you see at TBA will be memorable.
