Neither of the last two bars to try this space made it even a year. But since Pink Rabbit moved in earlier this year, table wait times indicate the third time may be the charm. The '80s-inspired interior is simply mesmerizing—from the psychedelic, color-rich mural to the over-the-top drink menu—as we assume it's meant to be. Go for happy hour (3 to 6 pm), but stay for Pink Rabbit's art and pre-grunge extravagance.