The longer one lives and drinks in Portland, the farther into this popular, vaguely Western-themed bar one goes. The patio is perpetually packed, fun, and loud, while the main room inside is a bit more settled, dotted with cozier nooks amid the Route 66 kitsch for calmer conversing. The crown jewel is the vintage Eastern-styled pool room, whose red walls, carved wooden dragons and décor that, in the Wild West, would've been described as "Oriental."