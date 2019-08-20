There's no better way to show your love for Portland than to shop locally. These retailers are the backbone of our community and we're proud to share some of their items.
QUILL
The Quill is a vaporizer pen for everyone, everywhere. Each all-in-one steel pen holds 300 puffs of absolutely pure, full-spectrum extract sourced from the finest cannabis and hemp in the Pacific Northwest. Available now: Quill CBD, the world's first full-spectrum hemp pen.
LUXURY CHOCOLATE COLLECTIONS
Hand crafted confections by one of the "Top 10 Chocolatiers" in North America. A new patisserie located on N Williams offers scratch baked croissants, beautifully composed desserts and unique chocolate flavors including figs & red wine, Matcha green tea and yuzu-lime.
Open daily 7am – 5pm, closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. JinJu Patisserie | 4063 N Williams | 503-828-7728 | jinjupatisserie.com | @jinjupatisserie
BARBARI HERBAL BLENDS
BARBARI Herbal Blends are thoughtfully crafted to support mind, body, and energy with a bouquet of flavorful botanicals. Intended to be mixed with bud or enjoyed on their own, BARBARI Herbal Blends let you set the height of your high.
barbarishop.com | @barbari.shop
HONEY MAMAS
Honey Mama's offers a line of premium, award-winning, melt-in-your-mouth-delicious Honey-Cocoa bars found in the refrigerated healthy-snacking section. Naturally free from soy, eggs, dairy, gluten, and grains, check out all eight of our fabulous flavors in a store near you!
503-799-1780 | honeymamas.com | @honeymamas
MCMENAMINS PASSPORT
There are so many bars, games, theaters, gardens, and hideaways within McMenamins' 55 hotels and brewpubs, you might not find them all, but McMenamins would like you to try. Their Passport sends you on a quest to visit each and every location, earning stamps & prizes on the way to becoming a "Cosmic Tripster." Available at all locations and online.
BIRD FEEDERS & BIRD HOUSES
A Pacific Northwest specialty! These one-of-a-kind feeders and birdhouses are crafted locally by using burl or birch wood from naturally fallen trees.
Backyard Birdshop | 1419 NE Fremont | 503-445-2699 | backyardbirdshop.com
MINT HIBISCUS CBD CHOCOLATE BAR
Like the best after-dinner mint you've ever had, with a twist. Greater Good's Mint Hibiscus Bar marries deep, fudgy, 66% organic dark chocolate with refreshing, Oregon-grown heirloom mint and the tart brightness of bold, punchy, hibiscus flower. Infused with full spectrum, Oregon cultivated hemp CBD oil. 100mg CBD per bar.
Greater Goods | 1323 SE 7th | hellogreater.com
RAAWII CERAMIC BOWL
Irresistible curves and perfect color define Raawii brand's collection of versatile ceramic bowls, vases and water jugs. It's just one of the many unique designs you'll find at this color-obsessed shop where everyday goods shine bright.
Woonwinkle | 935 SW Washington | 503-334-2088 | woonwinklehome.com
TIPPY STAR CHEESECAKES
Tippy Star Cheesecakes is a local company specializing in off-the-beaten-path flavors as well as traditional favorites. Signature flavors include a salty margarita, a velvety chocolate dusted with freeze dried raspberry, and a very Portland-y maple bacon bourbon (just to name a few). Prices range from $5 – $45, generally. Find at rotating area restaurants, cafes, events and tasting rooms.
tippystarcheesecakes.com | Cafegodelivery.com | @tippystarcheesecakes
CARTER & ROSE
The handmade ceramic wall planters by Carter & Rose are the perfect gift for any occasion. They are a unique way to bring greenery to any room by adding them to an existing gallery wall, or by grouping them together as a statement piece.
Carter & Rose | 3601 SE Division | carterandrose.com | @carterandrosepdx
OOMPH COOKING BLENDS
Oomph's eight dehydrated and milled vegetable and herb cooking blends build flavor profiles and add nutrition to your meals, effortlessly. Add a teaspoon to any dish as you cook and Oomph provides deliciousness that will elevate your breakfast, lunch or dinner. Oomph's innovative blends are Big Flavor, In A Pinch. Find at Market of Choice stores, Bales Palisades or online.
oomphcooking.com | @oomphcooking
