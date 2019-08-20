Soma Kombucha Taproom
3777 SE Belmont St., 503-980-4065; 7319 N John Ave., 503-980-4065; somakombucha.com.
A Portland treasure, Soma Kombucha's nearly zero-waste operations supply the city's digestive systems with cherry chai kombucha, lemon ginger and more. The Southeast spacious outpost feels more like a brewery, while the North location is more mellow, with low tables and thick cushions for sitting on the ground.
Bula Kava House
3115 SE Division St., 503-477-7823, bulakavahouse.com.
Appropriately chill kava bar with a rotating kava menu as well as juices, smoothies and acai bowls. Kava—a plant whose roots have been used as an herbal mood enhancer, sedative and ingredient for holy rituals—has a mild calming effect, sometimes preceded by a faint, talkative effect, and is definitely healthier for you than any other intoxicants sold with state liquor licenses.
Hi-Wheel Fizzy Wine Co.
6719 NE 18th Ave., 503-928-5723, hiwheelwines.com.
Along with a full bar, Hi-Wheel makes a rotating menu of fruity, fizzy wines with flavors like lavender, apricot, blueberry mint, and lime habanero—plus a seasonal CBD seltzer.
Fairley's Pharmacy
7206 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-284-1159, fairleyspharmacy.com.
This century-old pharmacy is home to one of the state's last operating soda fountains. Inside the quaint, neighborly shop, you can pick up your prescription, a cup of joe, a fountain drink and a milkshake all in one place.
Rimsky-Korsakoffee House
707 SE 12th Ave., 503-232-2640.
The Rimsky-Korsakoffee House is beloved for its bizarre, eclectic interior with a nautical-themed restroom and coffee tables that move. (Can you find the one that slowly sinks toward the floor?) The cafe favorite is the chocolate raspberry fool dessert ($6.50), and patrons frequently provide its late-night live music—mostly classical.
The Pied Cow
3244 SE Belmont St., 503-230-4866.
Anyone who grew up in Portland, especially in Southeast, knows the Pied Cow as a place to go to before turning 21. The spacious lawn and covered patio are open late with coffee drinks, desserts, mezze platters and ashtrays. Those older than 21 can add carafes of cheap wine and hookah service. Rumor has it this eclectically decorated Victorian house is also haunted.
King's Hookah Lounge
1806 NW Couch St., 503-719-6456.
Tucked behind the McDonald's on West Burnside, the secret of King's is betrayed only by the flock of off-duty taxis parked out front after a certain time each night. Inside, there are plenty of tables and hookahs for every off-duty, taxi-driving hookah smoker on the westside, but it's more likely you'll see a mix of young people seeking a break from the bar scene, and Middle Eastern ex-pats.
Comments