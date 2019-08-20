Tucked behind the McDonald's on West Burnside, the secret of King's is betrayed only by the flock of off-duty taxis parked out front after a certain time each night. Inside, there are plenty of tables and hookahs for every off-duty, taxi-driving hookah smoker on the westside, but it's more likely you'll see a mix of young people seeking a break from the bar scene, and Middle Eastern ex-pats.