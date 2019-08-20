At this New York Times-adored, tastemaker-approved Germanic-themed urban winery, flights range from $12 to $15, a frosty mug of Muscat & Rainier wineer is only $6, and the '16 Red Fang Red blend collaboration with the local punk band remains available for purchase. Visit on a Monday night for a coastal pop-up helmed by Dame's former head chef and you may catch one of the semi-regular live jazz shows featuring local luminaries like Nancy King and Tahirah Memory.