If you seek Belgian beer in cozy digs where you can pass hours reading a book, making friends and sampling from 100-plus bottles on petite sidewalk benches, the Abbey may be your new favorite bar. The beloved Northwest neighborhood mecca of European beers has various options for saisons, witbiers, lambics, fruit beer—even real champagne beer. Visit on Dutch holidays like King's Day and you'll be lucky to get your order heard over the crowd.