A glowing gem in Ken Forkish's mighty crown of wood-fired goodness, Trifecta Tavern serves a semi-legendary pimento double cheeseburger ($16), wood-oven roasted meats and vegetables, and Ken's signature fresh-baked breads. The hearty food menu is bolstered even more by the stiff classic cocktails that come out of the long, wrap-around bar. $$-$$$.