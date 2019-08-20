Some said it couldn't be done, but Tulip Shop Tavern proves that, with the right amount of buzzy craft brews, $3 Rainiers and sincere homage to fallen haunts, it is still possible to make Old Portlanders feel at home in a new neighborhood bar. Opening in the space previously occupied by Pop Tavern and Duckett's Public House and named after the late, great St. Johns bakery, Tulip Shop is a toast to those who came before and those who have stuck around. Cheers.