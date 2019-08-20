Before attending to nearby Corzetti, owners Johnny and Kristina Nunn outfitted Verdigris like a darling of French country efficiency. Simple, classic, Gallic-tinged delights reward locals with a nightly prix fixe menu ($33 for three courses) and draw tout le monde for weekend brunch specialties like duck-fat-fried hash browns ($7) and Smithfield ham served with a 60-minute egg ($13), whose lengthy sous vide preparation gives perspective on the usual wait to be seated. $$$.