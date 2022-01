Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 New Years Day on the Eastbank Esplanade (Sean Bascom)

Many of us spent New Year’s Day in a semi-inert state, bingeing TV shows about stranded soccer teams turning to cannibalism and guiltily ordering takeout barbecue from under a blanket. But these fine Portlanders got out in the bitterly cold Jan. 1 afternoon to make the most of the long weekend, running, strolling (and rolling) around the Eastbank Esplanade before the sun set at the completely reasonable hour of 4:38 pm.