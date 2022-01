If you’re looking for a good price on a plush, avocado backpack, stuffed Pokémon or Russian saint doll, the Oregon Flea Market is the place to look. Located for over a decade in Gresham’s Rockwood neighborhood (on the eastern edge of Portland), the Oregon Flea has long been the place to seek out everything from communion dresses to fresh cut fruit, authentic Mexican food or a ceramic Jesus statue for any-sized room.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Oregon Flea Market Oregon Flea Market, Rockwood (Brian Burk)