Photos: MLK Day March Organized by Don’t Shoot Portland

When Don’t Shoot Portland held a March for Human Rights and Dignity on Jan. 17, it marked the eighth time the Black-led activist group has taken to the streets on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

But this year’s march held extra significance: Just days prior, a federal lawsuit filed by Don’t Shoot Portland forced the revelation of a police training slide that threatened violence against protesters.

As city officials grappled with that news, marchers walked from Peninsula Park to the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in front of the Oregon Convention Center. “See us now?” their signs asked.