You Can Cure Your Dog’s FOMO Four Hours at a Time

It turns out pets have a lot invested in your job.

In this week’s episode of Willamette Week’s Dive podcast, freelance journalist Calley Hair tells us what to do with our pets when we leave them and go to work for the first time in two years.

Now, if you’re like me—never owned a pet—and are wondering what someone who doesn’t own a pet can take from that discussion, I have your answer. It is truly fun to think about pet-owning people taking themselves out of the house for four-hour dates so they can train their cats to be alone. You can chuckle and shake your head.

But in classic Dive fashion, we don’t stop the show at the surface. We invite onto our show an Oregon state representative who used her cat in a fascinating way. Rep. Dacia Grayber (D-Tigard) tells us about how she used her cat to help her raise campaign money. We sit down with Grayber and get a behind-the-scenes look at this shrewd political move.

All that in under 18 minutes. And we have time to give you the news? Forget about it. Sign me up.

Subscribe. Tell your friends about our show. Tell the world. We are back like we never left. Well, we actually never did leave. But we’re here to stay: 57 weeks and counting.

Listen on Apple Podcast.

Listen on Spotify.