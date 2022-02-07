Wild Roots Spirits and Wyld CBD Are Turning a Washington Square Pop-Up Into a Permanent Home

Who says malls are dead?

After opening a pop-up in Washington Square for the holiday season last year, Wild Roots Spirits and Wyld CBD have decided to stay for good, citing successful traffic.

The store, located in the Tigard mall’s south corridor near Din Tai Fung and Nordstrom, launched in October, selling Wyld CBD real fruit gummies and fruit-infused sparkling waters as well as Wild Roots Spirits’ full line of fruit-infused vodkas, gins and canned cocktails. Customers could even sample the products while shopping before deciding on a purchase.

Wild Roots X Wyld CBD shop Photo by Wild Roots X Wyld CBD shop.

The pop-up was scheduled to end its run in January, but the companies recently announced it would become a permanent outlet, making it the only spirits and CBD shop at Washington Square.

While both businesses incorporate fruit in their products and share a similar, hand-drawn label design, the ties between the two go further than that. They were actually both founded by the same individual.

“Both of these companies are made in and inspired by Oregon, celebrating the bounty of our region,” co-founder Chris Joseph stated in a press release. “We’re excited to bring these brands together in Washington Square Mall as a new way to engage with these beloved local products.”

Wild Roots’ sister brand Broken Top Whiskey also has bottles for sale at the Washington Square location.