Astoria’s Cannery Pier Hotel Is Undergoing Extensive Renovations

One of Astoria’s most iconic hotels has begun an extensive renovation.

Cannery Pier, the brick red structure built on century-old pier pilings jutting 600 feet into the Columbia River, will be getting some new amenities and see the complete overhaul of its 46 guest rooms.

One of those projects include the expansion of the Cannery Pier Museum, with the addition of exhibits paying homage to Astoria’s unique history as the former salmon canning capital of the world.

There are also plans to enhance the spa and exercise room, and the sleeping quarters will be fully reimagined with original works by local artists on display. Once finished, you can also expect some of the same original touches as before: clawfoot or jetted tubs with waterfront views, cozy Pendleton blankets and binoculars to observe ship traffic.

“We’re excited about this next chapter in Cannery Pier’s distinguished history,” Linh DePledge, the hotel’s general manager, stated in a press release. “We’ll be offering amenities that exceed today’s luxury standards, accompanied by the warm hospitality and personal service that are a hallmark of Astoria’s jewel on the Columbia River.”

The hotel, which opened in 2005 on the former site of the Union Fisherman’s Cooperative Packing Company, was designed by Astoria native Robert “Jake” Jacob. His goal was to recreate the look of the canneries of yesteryear, with smokestacks, exposed steel beams and wooden trusses. The rooflines and window placements echo those of the old Union Fish cannery—the siding and materials are authentic to the period.

The renovations may or may not be an answer to the opening of the Bowline Hotel, a luxury 40-room property on the Astoria waterfront that opened last year. The Adrift Hospitality boutique is situated in what was historically a sardine cannery, now within spitting distance of the popular Buoy Beer pub.

Bowline encompasses 19,500 square feet in two buildings: the former cannery and its adjacent ice house, which are connected by a large deck. The interior features Scandinavian-style furnishings, a nod to Astoria’s Finnish and Swedish heritage, private balconies, free-standing soaking tubs and communal patio fire pits.

“The project was an exciting opportunity for us to do something we’ve never done in converting an old building that had a different purpose into a hotel,” said Adrift co-founder Tiffany Turner.

