The Classic Portland Airport Carpet Is Making A Comeback

It’s official: the legendary green, blue and purple Portland International Airport carpet is immortal.

After being most mostly removed after 30 years of service in 2015, the iconic carpet pattern will be reinstated at PDX’s new terminal, which is opening in 2024.

The announcement was made today by Port of Portland officials.

“We appreciate the fact that everybody in this community has that deep connection to PDX through that carpet,” said Vince Granato, who is the head of special projects for the airport. “That’s why we decided to bring it back. I don’t feel like we should lose our history.”

While the airport’s current carpet will remain in the concourses, the old design will be installed in pre-security “meet and and greet” areas and yet-to-be-disclosed “surprise locations.”

Despite being replaced, the old carpet maintains a mythic status in the minds of Portlanders. It appears on countless products, including T-shirts, and has been a prime spot for shoe selfies.

“I always joke that if we didn’t use the carpet and our name was associated with this terminal project, we’d probably be run out of the city,” said architect Sharron van der Meulen.

Related: A Look at the Port of Portland’s Plans to Kinfolk the PDX Airport Roof