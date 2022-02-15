What to Do in Portland (Feb. 16-22)

LEARN | Zwickelmania

Over a dozen years ago, a handful of Portland breweries decided to welcome customers behind the scenes for what became the first-ever Zwickelmania. The event has gotten so big, there are now 120-plus participating businesses across the state, and it’s broken up into two separate weekends. This Saturday, brewers in the Portland metro area will show you how they turn water into beer and provide special tastes of batches in the making from their tanks’ zwickel valves. Both Migration and Threshold are holding anniversary parties the same day, so be sure to add them to your itinerary. Various participating breweries, oregoncraftbeer.org/zwickelmania. Noon-4 pm Saturday, Feb. 19. Free. 21+.

DRINK | Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival

If you’ve hit pretty much every Zwickelmania in years past and really don’t need to spend an afternoon staring at more fermentation vessels, then take a beer escape. The Suttle Lodge has brought back its Winter Beer Festival following a COVID pause. The lakeside property’s six rustic cabins will be transformed into mini-pubs, while outdoors the resort promises cozy fires and grills filled with brats and vittles. The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters, 541-638-7001, thesuttlelodge.com. Noon-5 pm Friday-Sunday, Feb. 18-20. $40-$125.

WATCH | Chungking Express

With its beautifully blurred colors and glorious bursts of wit and feeling, Wong Kar-wai’s 1994 Hong Kong anthology is a movie that belongs on the big screen. Thanks to Clinton Street Theater, you can savor its surreal narrative, which includes femme fatale theatrics, snack bar shenanigans, and the best use of “California Dreamin’” in the history of cinema. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 503-897-0744, cstpdx.com. 10 pm Friday, Feb 18. $5-$8 suggested.

WATCH | Maz and Bricks

In 2021, Corrib Theatre unleashed three plays that delivered compassionate and unflinching chronicles of Ireland’s culture wars. With Maz and Bricks, the company continues that journey with a tale of two strangers—a woman who is about to protest against the Eighth Amendment, Ireland’s now-repealed abortion ban, and a man on his way to visit his daughter. Portland State University, Boiler Room Theater in Lincoln Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave, 503-389-0579, corribtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Feb. 18-March 13. $30.

WATCH | Dracula

Ballet history is adorned with iconic characters like the Nutcracker, the Swan Queen, Giselle and…Dracula?! Oregon Ballet Theatre is getting vampiric with its Bram Stoker-inspired production, which brings the story of a blood-drinking count, an odious henchman, and a kidnapped bride-to-be to the stage. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, obt.org. 7:30 Friday-Saturday, 2 pm Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 19-26. $29-$103.