What to Do in Portland (Feb. 23 - March 1)

Between Ground Kontrol, QuarterWorld and multiple Wunderlands, the Portland area has become a nexus for arcades. Tigard is getting in on the action with the Reset Button Arcade, which will have its grand opening this weekend. Get ready for pinball and the chance to win prizes, including a year of free admission. Reset Button Arcade, 11945 SW Pacific Highway, Suite 240, Tigard, 971-717-8141, reset-button.com. Noon Saturday, Feb. 26. $8 for all-day unlimited play.

WATCH | Harry Potter Movie Marathon Concludes

The Academy Theater’s 19-hour-plus geek extravaganza wraps up this week with director David Yates’ Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, in which the eponymous boy wizard battles Voldemort, Death Eaters, goblins, giants, giant spiders and some highly questionable old-age makeup. The Academy Theater, 7818 SE Stark St., 503-252-0500, academytheaterpdx.com. Friday-Thursday, Feb. 25-March 3. $4-$5.

GO | Cappella Romana

When it comes to choral music, it doesn’t get much more elite than Cappella Romana, which is renowned for its performances of both early and contemporary sacred music. The ensemble’s 30th anniversary season continues with Kanon Pokajanen: The Kanon of Repentance by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, whose name alone has the power to make choir nerds gasp with delight. St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1716 NW Davis St., 503-228-4397, cappellaromana.org. 8 pm Saturday, Feb. 26. Christ the King Parish, 11709 SE Fuller Road, Milwaukie, 503-659-1475. 3 pm Sunday, Feb. 27. $30-$50.

EAT | Newberg Truffle Month

The truffle is arguably the state’s most valuable buried treasure, which makes Newberg and its surrounding forests where “X” marks the spot. The Oregon white truffle is in abundance in this area during February, which prompted Taste Newberg to declare this time of year Truffle Month. You still have a full weekend to take advantage of all the specials, which include everything from a five-course truffle dinner at a luxury resort to the release of Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery’s truffled hazelnut stout to guided hunts for the precious tubers complete with trained truffle dogs. Various locations, tastenewberg.com/blog/trufflemonth. Through Feb. 28.

SEE | Magnus Martensson

The Nordic nations proved once again at the 2022 Beijing Games that they dominate winter sports. Though not quite as physically demanding an activity, those countries have mastered another type of performance: piano comedy. Magnus Martensson keeps the spirit of the late Victor Borge alive with his latest tour. No matter what you think about the genre of humor, you gotta give the guy credit for possessing the skills to play a grand piano and tell jokes at the same time. Nordic Northwest, 8800 SW Oleson Road, 503-977-0275, nordicnorthwest.org. 2 pm in person, 7 pm in person and online Saturday, Feb. 26. $10-$25.