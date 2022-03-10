The Rose Quarter Will Lift Its Masking and Vaccination Requirements on March 12

Starting March 12, you’ll no longer have to mask up or show proof of vaccination to attend a Blazers game or concert at the Rose Quarter.

This week, the event center announced that it was lifting its rules in alignment with the state dropping the indoor face covering mandate. That applies to both Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Rose Quarter does remind people on its website that the Oregon Health Authority still recommends masking for people at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, including the unvaccinated and immunocompromised. It also still encourages wearing facial coverings while attending events on campus as well as inoculation and boosting.

The Rose Quarter will continue to monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as well as state and local advisories to set its policies going forward. Additionally, some artists or events may have specific rules that ticket holders must adhere to.

Bags, meanwhile, are still prohibited inside all campus arenas. And due to staffing shortages, the east entrance and 300-level entrance to Moda Center will be closed until further notice.