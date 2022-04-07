See Images From Portland’s Transgender Day of Visibility

Portlanders rallied in the South Park Blocks on March 31 in honor of the International Transgender Day of Visibility. Some held signs displaying messages of support while others wore the light blue, pink and white pride flag representing the transgender community.
Demonstrations took place across the country this year to protest legislation and orders against transgender people, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive that targets families who allow gender-affirming medical care of transgender youths.
