To kick off WW’s new street sign series in which we ask readers to submit photos of their favorite signs around town, we visited the experts first. Portland has a wide variety of signmakers who go beyond letting you know whether a business is “open” or “closed.” They’ve turned their medium into an art. Pictured here are The Tiny Spoon, Studio Signs Company and Variety Shop.

To have your photo of a sign published, email art@wweek.com no later than 5 pm Monday each week.

Sign Makers (Chris Nesseth)

