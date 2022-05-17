What To Do in Portland May 18-24, 2022

DRINK: Hefe Day

The beer that symbolizes the beginning of the city’s modern craft era continues to prove that it’s still relevant: Widmer Brothers Hefeweizen just snagged a silver at the prestigious World Beer Cup competition. The win came at a perfect time, too—just weeks before the return of an in-person celebration of Hefe Day at the North Portland production facility. The event will kick off an updated brewery tour, introduce the classic beer’s new branding, and allow attendees to sample just-released beers from Widmer’s innovation program. Widmer Brothers Brewing, 929 N Russell St., 503-281-3333, widmerbrothers.com. 11 am-4 pm Sunday, May 22. Free.

WATCH: Akira

Katsuhiro Otomo’s classic 1988 film is a must-see for fans of anime and cyberpunk cinema in general. A tale of young rabble rousers in the futuristic city of Neo-Tokyo, it builds to a psychedelic climax that will leave you scratching your head—in a good way. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 9:30 pm Saturday, May 21. $8-$10.

LISTEN: Land of Talk

Here are three words that will instantly make your day better: Canadian indie rock. Recorded during the pandemic, Land of Talk’s new EP, Calming Night Partner, takes listeners on a journey of healing—a journey that continues with their upcoming Portland show. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663, dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm Thursday, May 19. $16. 21+.

SEE: Vanport the Musical

Before being destroyed by the 1948 Columbia River flood, Vanport was a thriving multiracial community and the largest World War II federal housing project in the United States. This musical, presented by World Stage Theatre in collaboration with Northwest Children’s Theatre as part of the 2022 Vanport Mosaic Festival, celebrates the 80th anniversary of the building of Oregon’s lost city. Northwest Children’s Theatre and School, 1819 NW Everett St., nwcts.org. 7 pm Friday-Saturday, May 20-June 5. 2 pm performances Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and June 5. $20-$25.

EAT: Sebo Art Dinner

Oregon native Sebo Walker first made a name for himself as a skater, but more recently he’s been getting attention for his art, which includes everything from massive, abstract murals to colorful, custom-designed skateboard decks. You can watch him work at Cooperativa’s first ticketed event that combines live art and dinner, which includes antipasti, salad, Roman-style pizza, pasta and dessert. Admission also guarantees you’ll go home with one of Walker’s creations. Cooperativa, 1250 NW 9th Ave., 503-342-7416, cooperativapdx.com. Multiple seatings begin at 6 pm Thursday, May 19. $100 per person.