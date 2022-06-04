This Week’s Street: Right As Rain at the 2022 Portland Rose Festival

After two years of scaled-down versions of the Portland Rose Festival, the full itinerary has finally returned. The city’s signature celebration kicked off with a ribbon cutting led by City Commissioner Dan Ryan and 2021 Queen of Rosaria Lili Rosebrook at Waterfront Park on Friday, May 27. Portlanders weren’t about to let a little rain get in the way--a traditional “Rose Festival Low” moved through the region, bringing chilly temperatures and intermittent downpours. But that didn’t stop festivalgoers from playing games or ordering traditional fair food. Events run through June 26.

Rose Festival City Fair (Chris Nesseth)



