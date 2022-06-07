What to do in Portland, June 8-14, 2022

SEE: Hannah Gadsby

After debuting on Netflix in 2018, Nanette became a word-of-mouth hit and propelled Hannah Gadsby to fame thanks to her unparalleled storytelling ability and convention-exploding style. The comic’s latest tour, Body of Work, is said to be much more conventional than her breakout streaming show and its follow-up, Douglas, with far fewer raw monologues. But her turn to feel-good jokes might just be exactly what we need right now following two pretty raw years. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7 pm Wednesday, June 8. $39.75-$99.75.

WATCH: Star Trek X: Nemesis

For every Star Trek movie that reaches warp speed, there’s one that never makes it out of the Terran solar system. Nemesis is one of the series’ biggest duds, thanks to a long list of sins that includes Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) violating Starfleet’s Prime Directive so he can test out his 24th century dune buggy on a backwater alien planet. It’s so awful that it’s kind of awesome. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 8. $8-$10.

SEE: Kissing the Witch

Fairy tales get a feminist spin in this play by Emma Donoghue, produced by Corrib Theatre. The ensemble features theater superstar Sara Hennessy, who also appeared in Corrib’s 2019 production of Sonya Kelly’s How to Keep an Alien, in which she gave one of the greatest performances of her career. Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St., 503-389-0579, corribtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, June 9-26. $30.

WATCH: Michelle Yeoh Mini-Fest Kickoff

No one does action quite like Michelle Yeoh, who is best known for her soulful and stellar performance in Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. PAM CUT is going full Yeoh with this enticing film festival, which begins with a screening of her recent hit Everything Everywhere All at Once. Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave., 503-221-1156, pamcut.org. 7 pm Friday, June 10. $12.

DRINK: Portland Bloody Mary Festival

Everyone’s favorite excuse to day drink without shame is back: brunch. And there’s no bigger celebration of that leisurely midday meal than the Portland Bloody Mary Festival. Here, the tomato juice-based cocktails will become spectacles, with entire salad bars or diner sliders skewered and served as garnish. Attendees are allowed to sample all the drinks as part of their admission. The Redd on Salmon, 831 SE Salmon St., 503-227-6225, thebloodymaryfest.com/portland-6-11-22. 10:30 am-1:30 pm, 11:15 am-1:30 pm, 3-6 pm and 3:45-6 pm Saturday, June 11. $52.50 general admission, $65.50 VIP.

GO: Oregon Midsummer Festival

If the 2019 folk horror film Midsommar made you swear off any gatherings with a maypole, rest assured that Nordic Northwest’s celebration doesn’t include any sinister rituals. The family-friendly event returns for the first time since 2019 with traditional Scandinavian food, two stages with live music, lawn games, vendors, and a beer and wine garden. We should mention there is live combat on the schedule, but these Vikings will just be acting. Oaks Amusement Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, 503-233-5777, oregonmidsummer.com. 11 am-6 pm Saturday, June 11. $10 in advance, $12 at the gate.