Amid Nationwide Tension, Portlanders Exult at Pride Parade

After a two-year absence, the LGBTQ+ community was able to reunite in the streets of Portland thanks to the return of the Pride Parade.

Thousands of people lined the sidewalks on Sunday, June 19, to cheer on the procession, and many donned rainbow-colored accessories as a sign of support and inclusion.

This year’s event went smoothly, but behind the scenes, organizers engaged directly with the city’s Bureau of Emergency Management for the first time after members of a white nationalist organization were arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.