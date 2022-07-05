Photos: Beating the Heat at High Rocks

Nearly one year after a heat dome caused Portland temperatures to skyrocket to 108, 112 and 116 degrees, setting a new all-time high record and killing dozens of people over the course of three days, the city once again braced for more sweltering conditions over the weekend of June 24.

Fortunately, the wave was not as intense this time around, but temperatures did reach the 90s—and 100s in some outlying areas—which was enough to draw crowds to High Rocks, a popular swimming destination on the Clackamas River.