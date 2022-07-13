East Fork Cultivars’ Hemp Bar Is a Hybrid Dispensary, Mocktail Lounge, CBD Outlet, and Vegan Cafe

Opening a flagship store is becoming standard practice for growing cannabis farms, but East Fork Cultivars’ Hemp Bar is more than a brick-and-mortar retail shop. It’s a hybrid hemp dispensary, mocktail lounge, vegan cafe, CBD outlet, and low-key Amsterdam-style coffee house. Oh—Hemp Bar should also be considered ground zero for plant-based medicinal education. Come here to learn why humans should probably be juicing raw cannabis on the regular, or just have a seat and enjoy a vegan cheese plate with an herbal hot toddy. Both energies are wholly welcome.