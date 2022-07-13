OutRaged Rage Room Allows You to Vent by Being Destructive

Ever punched a pillow but it just wasn’t enough? Sounds like the OutRaged Rage Room in Vancouver, Wash., might just be your broken cup of tea.

The idea for OutRaged was born out of co-owner Tera Gale’s post-traumatic stress disorder. One day while cleaning, Gale’s husband chucked a glass jar at the trash can and missed. The sound of glass shattering on concrete was incredibly satisfying. So, Gale picked up a glass and threw one herself. A few broken bottles later and the Gales were quitting their jobs and going full-on rage.

“It feels great being in control of the destruction,” says Gale, who shares that many visitors coming to the OutRaged Rage Room suffer from PTSD, anger management issues, anxiety or depression. Some therapists actually recommend their patients go rage it up at OutRaged, located a short drive off Interstate 205 across the Glenn Jackson Bridge, and often accompany their clients as part of a session. “We see a lot of cancer patients; people have divorce parties. But there are also people who just love to break stuff for fun,” Gale says.

Participants gets a bucket of breakables each and markers so they can write names and other things on their bottles before smashing them. Ragers can also order items like TVs, printers or windows on the “A La Smash” menu. Two of the four rooms encourage ragers to write whatever they want on the walls.

Tera Gale’s favorite way to get the rage out? “Taking a baseball bat to a punching bag,” she says with a satisfied tone.