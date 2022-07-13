PAM CUT’s “VR to Go” Program Allows Portlanders to Rent an Oculus Go Headset Preloaded With Immersive Works

Virtual reality has been a new media poster child for at least five years, proliferating across multiple platforms, including social media, video games, fitness and even surgical training.

But VR in the art realm is perhaps a little behind in terms of both accessibility and production. A major local antidote is PAM CUT’s “VR to Go” program, which allows Portlanders to rent an Oculus Go headset preloaded with immersive projects from the Portland Art Museum.

“This kind of curated programming is unique across the country,” says Jon Richardson, PAM CUT’s associate director of creative programs.

VR to Go is a joint effort between PAM CUT and Montreal’s world-renowned Phi Centre. As for the 10 “projects” (Richardson questions whether they should be called “films” considering several originated in the digital space), they were curated by PAM CUT staff, including director Amy Dotson, and will be available until Aug. 26, when a new crop will rotate in.

Among the 10 works, genres and experiences vary widely: from harrowing refugee escapes (Meet Mortaza) to avant-garde animation (Blind Vaysha) to nature documentaries about the plight of the scaly, often-poached pangolin.

PAM CUT VR to Go Photo courtesy of PAM CUT.

“The only thing consistent is inconsistency; everybody has a different favorite,” says Richardson of this summer’s program feedback, though he notes kids tend to fall for A Predicament of Pangolins. “I’ve also seen photos of grandparents in the headsets with these expressions of wonder on their faces.”

Richardson adds that many renters organize a VR party, gathering friends and family to get the most bang for their 45 bucks. Even with extra bodies around, he recommends donning the Oculus in a comfortable space, free from possible disturbances.

“I would be mindful of a cat jumping on your lap or a dog pawing at your leg,” Richardson adds.