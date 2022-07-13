Portland Treehouse Company Can Create Your Perfect Sky Fort

“Treehouses are the future,” says Leland Hull. Climb inside any of the structures built by his Portland Treehouse Company and you might agree—if you’re not too busy trying out the swing, zip line, rock-climbing wall or bucket-and-pulley system.

Hull, 36, started Portland Treehouse Company in 2016 after a lifelong love of tree climbing. Growing up, Hull spent a lot of time hanging out in treehouses. It was a unique space of creativity and relaxation, a safe place where he could escape the world for a while. Which is precisely why a lot of Hull’s clients approach him.

Adults and kids alike are looking to create outdoor spaces where they can safely relax and unplug. Some people want a tree fort for the kids; others ask for elaborate livable structures they can rent out, complete with running water and electricity. Prices range from $7,000 to $25,000.

Treehouse Company

Hull’s team can run the project from design to construction, or just leave you with designs for you to build. Hull takes the unique shape of each tree foundation into account for every blueprint. “It’s a partnership with the tree,” Hull says. “You have to know how to create a static structure in a kinetic environment,” he adds, explaining how he builds each structure to support the health and growth of the tree.

What is it going to take to get you in this tree today? Portland Treehouse Company is willing to do it—whether it’s a netted canopy, a slide, a Murphy bed or a graywater shower.