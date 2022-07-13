Syndicate Wines’ Labels Got a Boost From a Comic Book Superhero

Who among us hasn’t browsed the wine section of the local supermarket and snapped up a bottle based solely on the metric that the label looked cool? If that’s you, good chance you’ve recently considered some recent releases by Syndicate Wines.

Last September, the Beaverton winery produced five custom Oregon wines featuring labels created by TidalWave Productions, a Portland comic book company. Each bottle of Syndicate’s chardonnay, pinot noir, syrah, pinot noir rosé, and pinot gris comes adorned with a drawing of The 10th Muse, TidalWave’s long-running superhero character, and a new superhero with powers and characteristics based on the wine itself. As described in the comic books that TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis has developed alongside these labels, Sparkling Rose, for example, is “fizzy, sweet, and produces bubbles of power,” while Pinot Noir is “earthy and dry with a hint of menace.”

“This was a way for us to help a local business during the pandemic,” Davis says of this partnership. “Syndicate was such a great support for us, we wanted to give something back. That just made it even more fun to collaborate with them on this.”